The African National Congress (ANC) is preparing to unveil the results of its joburg-chair-masuku-and-morero-battle-as-delegates-prepare-to-vote">M following a tense and extended voting process. The outcome, anticipated on Friday morning, has drawn widespread attention, with many describing this year’s elective conference as one of the most closely contested in recent memory. The phrase ANC expected to announce new Joburg leadership has featured prominently in political discussions throughout the week, reflecting the high stakes surrounding this internal election.

Dada Morero, who currently leads the Johannesburg regional structure, is seeking another term. His bid for mayor-morero-denies-influencer-campaign-allegations/">re-election, however, has been met with strong competition from Loyiso Masuku, who has garnered significant support from numerous ANC branches across the city. The rivalry between the two candidates has been evident throughout the three-day conference held in Sandton, where delegates have engaged in nearly continuous discussions.

Although voting was scheduled to begin at 3 pm on Thursday, logistical delays meant that ballots were only cast in the early hours of Friday morning. By the time delegates headed to the voting stations, they had already spent close to 24 hours involved in conference debates, policy discussions and procedural matters. Despite the fatigue, turnout remained high, reflecting the importance of the leadership outcome to the party’s regional direction.

The electoral committee has been counting the votes since dawn, with both camps anxiously awaiting the final tally. Observers say the vote is too close to call, with Morero and Masuku each backed by influential party figures and active branch networks. Given the significance of the Johannesburg region within national ANC structures, the results could carry broader political implications.

As the ANC expected to announce new Joburg leadership, party members and political analysts alike are watching closely. The final announcement will not only determine who steers the Johannesburg region but may also signal shifts in internal alliances as the ANC continues to navigate a challenging national political landscape.