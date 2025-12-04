US President Donald Trump hosted the leaders of Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Thursday to finalize what officials describe as a renewed push for peace in a region long plagued by conflict. The planned signing of the Rwanda-DRC accord comes even as fierce fighting continues to unfold in eastern Congo, raising questions about the viability of the agreement.

Trump will met Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame and DRC President Félix Tshisekedi at the recently renamed Donald J. Trump US Institute of Peace. The White House says the summit aims to produce a peace agreement and strengthen regional economic integration. It follows an earlier foreign minister–level deal announced in June, which also promised an end to hostilities.

However, on the eve of the meeting, the situation in eastern DRC deteriorated sharply. The Rwandan-backed M23 armed group has advanced in recent weeks, capturing towns and intensifying pressure on Kinshasa’s forces. Local officials reported civilian casualties and widespread destruction as clashes escalated.

The latest surge in violence highlights the fragility of the conflict, which flared again earlier this year as M23 seized key cities including Goma and Bukavu. Although both sides pledged a ceasefire under Qatari mediation, accusations of violations persist.

Trump has repeatedly touted his foreign policy achievements, claiming progress in ending long-standing wars. His administration has simultaneously expressed strong interest in securing access to Congo’s vast mineral wealth, including cobalt and copper—critical materials for electric vehicle batteries and other technologies.

DRC officials insist the upcoming Rwanda-DRC accord is not a concession of natural resources. Spokeswoman Tina Salama emphasized that Kinshasa wants peace on the ground before moving to deeper economic cooperation, rejecting claims that the deal represents a trade-off of minerals for stability.

Rwanda maintains that its withdrawal depends on the neutralization of the FDLR, a Hutu militia with historical ties to the 1994 genocide. Both Kigali and Kinshasa continue to trade accusations over stalled negotiations and battlefield developments.

Alongside peace efforts, both nations are also in discussions with Washington regarding migrant resettlement programmes, reflecting broader US policy priorities.

Whether the agreement will hold, amid ongoing tensions and mutual distrust, remains uncertain. However, Thursday’s meeting marks Washington’s latest attempt to steer the region toward stability.