Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi received at least R70,000 ($3,900) from tender tycoon Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala through three of his companies, the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry heard on Thursday.

Bank statements presented to the commission showed transfers from companies owned by Matlala into Mkhwanazi’s personal account between May and December 2022.

Evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello outlined the payments: R20,000 from Cat VIP Protection on May 5, 2022; R20,000 from Medicare24 Tshwane District on June 18, 2022; and R30,000 from Black AK Trading on December 10, 2022.

Sello told the commission she would argue the payments were gratification for Mkhwanazi’s role in facilitating the fitting of blue lights on Matlala’s vehicles.

Mkhwanazi confirmed he received money from Matlala on multiple occasions but denied the payments were bribes. He said the money was for petrol, food and funeral expenses after he lost three siblings, adding that Matlala even attended the funeral.

The suspended police official described Matlala as a “blood brother,” telling the commission they shared a close personal bond. WhatsApp exchanges between the two previously presented to the commission showed them calling each other “ngamla” and “my blood brother.”

Mkhwanazi faces accusations of signing two memorandums of understanding in 2021 that allowed Matlala’s private security company Cat VIP Protection to use blue lights and his medical emergency company Medicare24 to use red lights.

He conceded on Wednesday that he was the only person who signed off on the agreements, though he maintained he never physically installed the lights on Matlala’s vehicles.

“Commissioners, I can’t accept this. I did not do it… I can’t go to jail and leave my kids over blue lights,” Mkhwanazi told the commission.

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga clarified the allegation was not that Mkhwanazi physically helped install the lights but that he enabled the process.

Matlala is currently facing charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering related to an alleged 2023 plot to kill his ex-girlfriend. He directs several companies in the security and medical services sectors, including Medicare24 and Cat VIP Protection.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate previously found that Mkhwanazi acted unlawfully with intent of corruption regarding the blue lights matter. The Madlanga Commission, established by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is investigating allegations of criminal infiltration and corruption in law enforcement.