South Africa has sharply criticised Washington after US officials announced that Pretoria would not be invited to participate in G20 events during the American presidency. The move, widely reported as a G20 ban, prompted firm pushback from senior South African leaders, who insisted the country remains a fully recognised and equal member of the global forum.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, responding to questions on Thursday, said his government had yet to receive any formal communication regarding the alleged G20 ban, but noted that South Africa had consistently fulfilled its responsibilities as a G20 member. He emphasised that the country’s leadership had been praised globally, stating that South Africa remains committed to principles of equality, sovereignty and constructive engagement.

Tensions escalated on Wednesday when US Secretary of State Marco Rubio repeated an earlier statement from President Donald Trump, asserting that South Africa would be excluded from all G20 events under US leadership. Rubio argued that Pretoria’s G20 presidency promoted “radical agendas” at odds with Washington’s priorities. He further criticised South Africa’s domestic and foreign policies, reviving long-standing disputes over issues such as land reform and allegations, rejected by Pretoria, of discrimination against the white Afrikaner minority.

Ramaphosa dismissed these claims, stressing that South Africa would continue pursuing policies designed to redress apartheid-era injustices. Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola echoed this, describing Rubio’s assertions as inaccurate and harmful. “We do not seek your approval for our path,” Lamola said, “but we do seek, and we will always extend, a hand of respectful partnership.”

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya noted that the government had anticipated the US decision and was already looking toward next year’s G20 rotation, when Britain assumes leadership. He added that South Africa expects more constructive engagement under the upcoming UK presidency.

Despite the diplomatic friction, including earlier US trade tariffs and the expulsion of South Africa’s ambassador, the government insists it will continue advocating for fair representation on global platforms. Officials argue that any form of a G20 ban undermines the forum’s commitment to multilateral cooperation, which they view as essential for addressing shared global challenges.