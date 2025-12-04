Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has again outlined his reasons for ordering the PKTT disbandment, telling the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry that the Political Killings Task Team had veered away from lawful and democratic policing standards. Mchunu resumed his testimony on Thursday afternoon, focusing on what he described as persistent accusations of misconduct and overreach within the unit.

The commission has been hearing allegations of gross human rights violations linked to the PKTT, a specialised team originally established to investigate politically motivated murders. According to Mchunu, the task team had far outlived its initial mandate, and its evolving operational culture raised serious constitutional concerns. He argued that the PKTT disbandment became necessary after repeated claims surfaced that some members acted outside the boundaries of acceptable policing.

Mchunu told the commission that several complaints pointed to “systematic human rights violations,” noting that these were not isolated incidents. He emphasised that allegations of unlawful arrests, intimidation, and improper conduct had reached a level that demanded executive intervention. However, despite issuing the instruction in December last year, the PKTT disbandment was never formally enforced because the National Police Commissioner effectively overturned the decision and allowed the unit to continue operating.

A key element of Mchunu’s testimony focused on PKTT members concealing their identities during operations. He expressed concern that the use of balaclavas by officers, outside of extreme, justified circumstances, was incompatible with democratic transparency. He said such behaviour indicated a growing culture of impunity within the task team.

To illustrate these concerns, Mchunu referenced the controversial arrest of lawyer Sarah Burger, who had accused PKTT officers of abusing their power after she exposed corruption at the University of Fort Hare. Her case, he argued, demonstrated the urgency behind the intended PKTT disbandment and underscored why accountability within specialised units is essential for public trust.

Mchunu insisted that strong oversight, not unchecked enforcement powers, is what protects democratic integrity. As the inquiry continues, the debate surrounding the PKTT disbandment remains central to wider questions about police reform and human rights protections in South Africa.