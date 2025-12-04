Zimbabwe’s ICT minister, Tendai Mavetera, has urged young women entering Zanu PF to approach politics with a focus on service rather than personal vulnerability or exploitation. Her remarks, made during a weekend address to party youth, highlighted growing concerns about the pressures faced by young female aspirants within political structures.

Mavetera cautioned that public office should never be seen as a path gained through compromising situations with senior officials. While not naming individuals, she stressed that political participation must be grounded in integrity, professionalism and a clear commitment to public service.

Her comments come amid ongoing public discussion surrounding what some commentators have described as a newly formed “slay queen division” within political circles, a phrase used loosely on social media to critique the perceived glamorisation of political involvement by some newcomers. Although the existence of such a division has not been formally acknowledged by the party, the term has fuelled debate about gender, image, and authenticity in Zimbabwean politics.

Mavetera emphasised that young women must resist being drawn into narratives that reduce them to stereotypes or imply that advancement is tied to personal relationships with men in influential positions. “Politics is demanding work. It requires discipline, clarity of purpose and an understanding of the communities you represent,” she said, calling on youth wings to prioritise mentorship and professional development.

The minister’s remarks also intersect with broader conversations about loyalty structures within the ruling party, including those informally referred to as “Top Soup for ED,” a phrase sometimes used by grassroots supporters to express allegiance to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Analysts say such expressions reflect the multiple layers of internal political culture that young recruits must navigate.

Observers have noted that Mavetera’s intervention aligns with increasing calls for ethical leadership and gender equality within Zimbabwean politics. While her comments have drawn a mix of praise and criticism online, they have sparked renewed dialogue about the responsibilities and challenges facing young women stepping into public life.

As political parties continue efforts to attract youth participation, Mavetera’s message underscores the need for environments where women can advance based on merit, free from coercion and undue expectations.