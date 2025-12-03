The sisters of former MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla have asked Parliament to step in to help secure the return of South Africans allegedly recruited under false pretences to russia-ukraine-war/">fight in the Russia-Ukraine war. The request forms part of what the family describes as urgent efforts to bring home men they believe were trafficked, including some who are said to be their relatives. The phrase Zuma-Sambudla sisters seek parliamentary intervention in alleged Russia-Ukraine trafficking scam has now become central to the unfolding controversy.

The Chairperson of Parliament’s International Relations Committee, Supra Mahumapelo, confirmed on Wednesday that he met the three siblings in Johannesburg earlier this week. He said he also spoke to their mother, former minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who expressed concern about the wellbeing of the men reportedly taken to the conflict zone.

DIRCO Director-General Zane Dangor told the committee that the department believes 17 South Africans were trafficked. However, he declined to provide detailed information, citing the sensitivity of ongoing diplomatic efforts. Dangor said South African missions in both Russia and Ukraine have been tasked with assisting in the repatriation process.

Five people appeared in court on Monday in connection with the alleged trafficking scheme, though Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla was not among those charged. According to Mahumapelo, the siblings claim that one of them has opened a case against Zuma-Sambudla, whom they allege facilitated the recruitment. They also reported that two Botswanan men may be among those taken to the frontline.

Mahumapelo said he contacted Dlamini-Zuma after meeting the sisters. He quoted her as saying that, as a mother and a leader, she was deeply concerned and hoped the men would be safely returned.

Zuma-Sambudla, who served on the International Relations Committee until resigning from Parliament last week, reportedly told Mahumapelo she would “see them all again soon.”

The matter continues to draw scrutiny as Parliament, DIRCO and law-enforcement agencies investigate the claims. The family maintains that the Zuma-Sambudla sisters seek parliamentary intervention in alleged Russia-Ukraine trafficking scam because they fear the men remain in danger while abroad.