The US has halted immigration applications for citizens from 19 nations, including Afghanistan, Yemen, Haiti, Venezuela, Sudan, and Somalia, according to a memorandum released on Tuesday. The pause affects green card and citizenship processing and is part of a broader effort to tighten migration controls in response to growing security concerns.

Authorities cited the shooting of two National Guard soldiers last week as a key factor in the decision. One soldier was killed, and the main suspect, an Afghan national, who arrived in the US during mass evacuations in 2021, has pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

The memorandum from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) emphasized the role of thorough screening in protecting the American public. “USCIS plays an instrumental role in preventing terrorists from seeking safe haven in the United States and ensuring that USCIS’ screening, vetting, and adjudications prioritize the safety of the American people,” it stated.

It further noted that the recent attack demonstrates “what a lack of screening, vetting, and prioritizing expedient adjudications can do to the American people,” reinforcing the administration’s stance on stricter immigration scrutiny.

The 19 nations affected were already subject to travel restrictions introduced by President Donald Trump in June, but the new measures expand the scope of the US immigration clampdown. Officials argue that these steps are necessary to prevent potential threats, while critics warn that such broad restrictions risk unfairly targeting entire nationalities.

For now, the US has made clear that safety and security will take precedence in immigration decisions. The decision to pause applications from these countries underscores a shift toward more cautious vetting procedures and signals a continued focus on protecting American citizens in the face of evolving global threats.