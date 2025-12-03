The spotlight has turned sharply on former Dr Imogen Mashazi, ex‑city manager of City of Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, as she comes under intense public scrutiny following her appearance before the Madlanga Commission on 1 and 2 December 2025. The hearings have revived longstanding questions about alleged corruption, irregular expenditure, and dubious salary increases in the municipality, but this time, the focus has also widened to include Mashazi’s personal lifestyle.

A video circulating on X (formerly Twitter) shows Mashazi attending a public event carrying a designer handbag and wearing high‑end jewellery. The images quickly went viral, prompting widespread criticism. Many South Africans asked how a public official, under investigation for alleged misuse of public funds, could afford such visible symbols of wealth.

Critics say the optics are particularly troubling given the allegations heard at the Madlanga Commission: that Mashazi intervened to protect a suspended acting police chief from disciplinary action, and then oversaw substantial salary increases, reportedly R600,000 each, for staffs deemed loyal.

During the hearing, Mashazi admitted that the acting police chief had bypassed due process to push through 55 senior promotions without proper vetting, a move she initially claimed to have no knowledge of, before retracting the statement.

Critics and commission members characterised her demeanour as evasive and combative, especially during repeated exchanges with commissioners including Advocate Sello Mahlape SC. Many online commentators condemned what they saw as arrogance and a lack of accountability in a case involving serious governance concerns.

These concerns should be viewed in the context of earlier findings: in March 2025, the Labour Appeal Court upheld a 2023 ruling that found Mashazi guilty of contempt of court for failing to implement an arbitration award related to municipal workers’ pay. The sentence was suspended, but the ruling underscored governance failures under her tenure.

Supporters of Mashazi have previously pointed to her public commitment to anti‑corruption campaigns, such as her 2024 address on International Anti‑Corruption Day in which she called on municipal staff to report unethical behaviour. Yet for many South Africans, the recent combination of alleged illicit salary boosts, excessive promotions, and the public display of luxury, while state services struggle, has undermined any claim to moral high ground.

As calls mount for a full accounting of municipal finances and renewed demands for accountability, the case of Mashazi is rapidly becoming a flashpoint in broader debates about public service ethics in South Africa. Whether the appearance of luxury bags can ever be disentangled from the serious allegations of maladministration remains to be seen, but for now, the optics are proving deeply damaging.