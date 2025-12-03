The Ekurhuleni legal chief has been suspended following allegations of a failure to implement critical disciplinary measures against a senior police official. City of Ekurhuleni Head of Legal, Kemi Behari, was placed on suspension after reportedly failing to act on recommendations made by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) regarding EMPD top cop Julius Mkhwanazi.

Mkhwanazi himself had recently been suspended after being implicated in an allegedly fraudulent contract entered into on behalf of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD). The contract in question reportedly involved Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a figure alleged to have underworld connections. According to internal reports, Matlala’s private security and medical companies were unlawfully granted access to the City’s blue and red emergency lights, an authorisation that should be strictly regulated.

Two years ago, the matter was escalated to IPID, which undertook a formal investigation into Mkhwanazi’s conduct. IPID subsequently madlanga-commission-mashazi-admits-she-failed-to-act-on-ipid-report-against-mkhwanazi-on-blue-lights-saga/">recommended disciplinary action, finding sufficient grounds to suggest procedural and ethical violations. However, it is alleged that Behari, in his capacity as the City’s legal head, failed to carry out these recommendations, prompting concerns about accountability within the municipality’s senior administrative ranks.

The suspension of the Ekurhuleni legal chief signals the City’s renewed response to long-standing governance questions. Municipal officials have indicated that failing to act on a legally binding investigative report may amount to negligence or dereliction of duty, particularly in matters involving public safety and the integrity of emergency policing services.