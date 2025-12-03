The DA in Tshwane has formally opened a fraud case against the city’s Deputy Mayor and Finance MMC, Eugene Modise, following allegations arising from a recently tabled forensic investigation report. The case was opened at the Brooklyn Police Station on Wednesday after the party said the findings pointed to serious breaches of the councillor’s code of conduct.

According to the forensic report, Modise is allegedly benefiting from a company that holds a multimillion-rand security contract with the City of Tshwane. The company, Triotic Protection Services, appears in council documents as a service provider linked to Modise through personal financial interests. The report states that Modise failed to provide a valid sale agreement to prove he had disposed of his shareholding in the company.

Modise has insisted that he sold Triotic Protection Services in 2023 before assuming his role as an ANC PR councillor in the metro. However, investigators concluded that he did not offer sufficient proof of the sale. Additionally, the report found that Modise leases one of his properties to Triotic Protection Services, effectively earning direct rental income from a company doing business with the municipality.

The DA’s Jacqui Uys said these findings amount to a serious breach of ethical standards expected from public officials. She emphasised that the party was compelled to act after what she described as inaction from the mayoral office. “The DA in Tshwane will pursue a fraud case against Modise since the mayor is not acting. Investigative reports in council link Modise to irregular benefits from city contracts,” she said.

The political fallout has extended to council, where the ANC, ActionSA and EFF recently supported a motion to establish an ad hoc committee. This committee will consider the broader implications of the forensic report and whether further action should be taken against the Deputy Mayor.

As the investigation proceeds, pressure continues to mount on Modise and the municipality’s leadership to account for the findings and ensure that governance standards are upheld.