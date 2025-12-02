Suspended South African Police Minister Senzo Mchunu will testify before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday afternoon to answer allegations he aligned himself with criminal networks and used his political influence to protect individuals under investigation.

The commission confirmed in a statement on Monday that Mchunu will appear at 2pm to answer questions about his role in disbanding the Political Killings Task Team.

The commission is working towards delivering its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa by December 17 and will wrap up its public hearings for this year by Friday.

Mchunu, placed on leave of absence in July following explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, is one of the final witnesses scheduled to testify this year.

Mchunu is expected to face tough cross-examination from evidence leaders. Various witnesses have testified that he had no authority to disband the Political Killings Task Team. The witnesses have further testified that the authority to dissolve the PKTT was the function of National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola.

The minister has consistently maintained his innocence. Mchunu has denied all wrongdoing through his legal team.

On December 31, 2024, Mchunu sent a formal letter to Masemola ordering the immediate disbandment of the task team, which was established in 2018 to investigate politically motivated killings, particularly in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mchunu cited structural inefficiencies and resource constraints as the rationale for the disbandment.

The minister defended his decision during testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee in October, stating he was in a sober mind when writing the letter and arguing the PKTT had been operating without required annual extensions and approvals under the Public Finance Management Act since 2022.

Mogotsi has been accused of being the middleman between Mchunu and Matlala, a key link in the alleged criminal infiltration of law enforcement and political circles.

The commission has heard testimony alleging that North West businessman Brown Mogotsi had advance knowledge of the PKTT disbandment before it was publicly announced. The commission has heard that businessman Vusimuzi Cat Matlala claimed he funded Mchunu’s alleged presidential campaign in the ANC.

Matlala, who faces attempted murder charges and is currently in custody after being denied bail, had a R360 million contract with the South African Police Service that was cancelled in May.

The Madlanga Commission is hearing evidence of alleged criminality, political interference and corruption within law enforcement.

The commission is expected to continue into 2026. The final report is expected in March.

Professor Firoz Cachalia, currently serving as acting Police Minister, told Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee in November that he struggled to understand Mchunu’s reasoning for disbanding the task team.