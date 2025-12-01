Former Ekurhuleni city manager, Imogen Mashazi, has firmly dismissed public allegations that she attempted to protect the suspended acting head of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD), Julius Mkhwanazi. Speaking before the Madlanga Commission, Mashazi characterised the accusations as unfounded and misleading, insisting that she had no involvement in any attempt to interfere with disciplinary processes involving the senior police official.

The claims relate to disciplinary steps brought against Mkhwanazi after he was found to have signed two madlanga-commission-how-julius-mkhwanazi-faked-a-deal-to-hand-cat-matlala-endless-business-in-ekurhuleni/">unlawful memorandums of understanding with companies allegedly linked to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. The agreements, signed in 2023, raised concerns around procurement irregularities and potential abuse of authority within the EMPD. These allegations prompted scrutiny not only of Mkhwanazi but of senior officials who may have had oversight responsibilities, including Mashazi.

Addressing the Madlanga Commission, she urged the inquiry to demand verifiable evidence from previous witnesses who suggested she played a role in delaying action against Mkhwanazi. She emphasised that her office, responsible for overseeing numerous municipal matters, handles an overwhelming volume of correspondence, making it implausible that she would have intervened in individual disciplinary processes without formal involvement or instruction.

Mashazi reiterated that the accusations lacked credibility. “The allegations are unsupported, uncorroborated, contradictory, and false,” she told the commission. She stressed that she had always acted within the confines of her duties and had no reason to obstruct proceedings against Mkhwanazi.

Her appearance forms part of an ongoing effort by the Madlanga Commission to clarify the sequence of decisions and responsibilities within the city administration related to the EMPD matter. The inquiry is expected to continue into next week as it prepares for the testimony of suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu, who is scheduled to appear on Tuesday.