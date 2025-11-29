South African consumers are being urged to exercise caution as a surge in fake websites and digital scams coincides with the annual Black Friday shopping period. Several companies have issued warnings after a new report highlighted the scale of online fraud affecting the country.

The South African Banking Information Centre (SABRIC) revealed in its 2025 annual report that more than one billion rand was lost to online scams last year. According to SABRIC, the escalation in fraudulent activity is closely linked to seasonal shopping peaks, with Black Friday remaining one of the most targeted periods for cybercriminals.

Airline operator FlySafair is among the companies that have sounded the alarm. The airline reported an increase in imitation websites and fraudulent QR codes designed to mislead customers searching for discounted fares. These websites often mirror legitimate platforms, making it difficult for consumers to distinguish between authentic deals and deceptive replicas.

FlySafair spokesperson Kirby Gordon said the company had seen a noticeable rise in impersonation attempts. “We’ve noted that imitation is one of the biggest risks in our space. So, if you see a great deal, it’s always best to verify that you’re getting it from the source,” Gordon said. He emphasised that fraudsters frequently exploit high-demand periods, knowing that customers may rush to secure limited offers.

Cybersecurity experts have warned that scammers are employing increasingly sophisticated methods, including cloned webpages, manipulated search engine ads and spoofed customer service contacts. With the popularity of Black Friday growing each year, analysts say criminals are capitalising on heightened online traffic.

Authorities recommend that consumers check website URLs carefully, use secure payment methods and avoid clicking on links received through unsolicited messages. They also advise shoppers to navigate directly to official websites rather than relying on promotional links shared on social media or messaging platforms.

As South Africans continue to embrace online shopping, businesses and regulators say vigilance will be key to reducing losses and preventing the continued rise in digital fraud during major retail events such as Black Friday.