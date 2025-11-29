South African police arrested four men at Johannesburg’s main airport who were allegedly heading to Russia to join the military, authorities said on Saturday, as investigators probe a suspected recruitment network operating in the country.

The Hawks, South Africa’s elite crime investigation unit, said the men were intercepted at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday and Friday as they prepared to board a flight to Russia via the United Arab Emirates.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that a South African female had allegedly been facilitating the travel and recruitment of these individuals into the Russian Federation military,” the Hawks said in a statement.

The suspects are expected to appear at the Kempton Park Magistrates’ Court on Monday on charges of contravening the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act, which prohibits citizens and residents from participating in unauthorized foreign military activities.

Officers removed the men from the boarding gate after receiving a tip-off from airport police. Investigators seized electronic devices and two backpacks for analysis.

The Hawks said a search-and-seizure operation was conducted targeting an additional suspect believed to have helped facilitate the recruitment, as well as a fifth individual who had already departed South Africa for Russia.

The arrests come amid heightened scrutiny of alleged Russian military recruitment in South Africa. Police confirmed last week they were investigating allegations that Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, lured 17 South African men to Russia “to fight in the Ukrainian war without their knowledge or consent.”

Zuma-Sambudla resigned from parliament on Friday. She had served as a lawmaker for the opposition uMkhonto weSizwe party since June 2024.

“The national officials have accepted comrade Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla’s decision to resign and support her efforts to ensure that these young South Africans are brought back safely to their families,” MK party national chairperson Nkosinathi Nhleko told reporters in Durban.

Party officials said her resignation was voluntary and not an admission of guilt.

South Africa’s government said earlier this month that 17 citizens were stuck in Ukraine’s Donbas region after being tricked into fighting for mercenary forces under the pretext of lucrative employment contracts.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said this month that more than 1,400 citizens from three dozen African countries are fighting alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

The Hawks said coordination with intelligence agencies and international partners is underway to determine the full extent of the recruitment network.