The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has reiterated the party’s position that President Cyril Ramaphosa should face impeachment over the Phala Phala scandal, maintaining that accountability is essential for public trust in government. His remarks were delivered on Friday during a march to the Constitutional Court in Braamfontein, where the party urged the court to issue a judgment on its legal challenge related to the matter.

The EFF approached the Constitutional Court exactly one year ago to contest Parliament’s decision to dismiss an independent panel report. The report had found that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office in relation to the 2020 theft of foreign currency from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo. While Parliament opted not to advance impeachment proceedings, the EFF insists that the panel’s findings warranted deeper scrutiny.

In his address to supporters, Malema said the EFF’s goal was not only to seek clarity from the courts but also to ensure that constitutional mechanisms for oversight are upheld. He emphasised that impeachment, rather than a motion of no confidence, would deliver meaningful consequences for alleged wrongdoing.

“Impeachment is the highest form of discipline when you discipline a judge or a president,” Malema said. “If we pass a motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa, he’s going to get his salary for the rest of his life. But if we impeach him, he will lose all the benefits, including the salary. That is what we want.”

The Phala Phala controversy has remained a significant political flashpoint, drawing reactions across the political spectrum. The president has consistently denied any wrongdoing, insisting that he has cooperated fully with all investigations. Meanwhile, the EFF argues that a clear ruling from the Constitutional Court is necessary to strengthen the country’s democratic processes.