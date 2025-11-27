South Africa’s Democratic Alliance laid criminal charges against uMkhonto weSizwe Party lawmaker Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla on Thursday over allegations she recruited young men to fight for Russian forces in Ukraine.

The DA filed the charges at Cape Town Central police station, citing new evidence including around 100 WhatsApp messages from a group allegedly administered by Zuma-Sambudla.

The charges were laid in terms of the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act 15 of 1998 and include human trafficking, contraventions of South Africa’s anti-mercenary legislation and additional offences.

The messages allegedly show coordination in luring at least 22 men to Russia under the guise of “personal development,” “security training,” and promises of Russian or Canadian citizenship, DA spokesperson on Defence and Military Veterans Chris Hattingh said.

Of the 22 men who initially travelled, 19 remain in Russia, including 17 South Africans now reportedly deployed in a combat zone in North Donetsk as part of Russian forces.

The DA’s move follows a case opened last weekend by Zuma-Sambudla’s sister, Nkosazana Zuma-Mncube, who alleged the men were lured to Russia under false pretences and handed to a Russian mercenary group to fight in the war without their knowledge or consent.

Eight of the 17 stranded men are Zuma-Mncube’s relatives.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, confirmed it is examining whether any criminality, including possible human trafficking, illegal recruitment, exploitation, or fraud, contributed to the men’s movement to the conflict zone.

Zuma-Sambudla, 43, the daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, has denied the allegations. In a sworn affidavit submitted to Sandton police station, she declared she was not the mastermind behind the recruitment but rather the first victim of an elaborate deception.

She said she was misled by a man named Blessing Rhulani Khoza, who presented what he described as a safe, legal civilian training programme in Russia.

A family member told SABC News that recruiters promised her three sons and five grandchildren jobs once they completed their training. She said the group allegedly signed contracts written in Russian upon arrival before troops sent them out.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned the recruitment as illegal under the Foreign Military Assistance Act and ordered officials to assist in the men’s safe return.

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga has confirmed the State Security Agency is liaising with the Russian government over the matter.

Zuma-Sambudla and the MK Party did not respond to requests for comment.

Zuma-Sambudla is separately on trial in Durban High Court on charges of incitement to commit terrorism related to the deadly July 2021 unrest that followed her father’s imprisonment. She has pleaded not guilty.