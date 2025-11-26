In Pretoria, tight security measures have been implemented at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility as preparations intensify for the matlala-will-appear/">scheduled testimony of attempted murder accused and alleged criminal cartel figure, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. His appearance before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee follows weeks of growing attention on accusations of criminal infiltration within South Africa’s justice system.

On Tuesday, Matlala’s legal team made an parliament-corruption-testimony/">unsuccessful bid to delay the proceedings. They argued that his incarceration had taken a toll on his mental well-being, raising concerns about his fitness to participate in the inquiry. However, the committee ruled that the testimony should proceed as planned.

Matlala has become a central figure in explosive allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who claims that elements of organised crime have penetrated law-enforcement and judicial structures. The implication of senior officials and the gravity of the accusations have placed the proceedings under a national spotlight, further justifying the security tight environment at the correctional facility.

Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo addressed concerns regarding Matlala’s reported mental health struggles. He noted that incarceration is rarely described positively by inmates and emphasised that the department’s responsibilities are guided by the Correctional Services Act. According to Nxumalo, the Act outlines standards of care, including regular medical treatment, exercise requirements, and access to necessary professional services.

He explained that the facility employs a wide range of specialists, from lawyers and nurses to psychiatrists and physiologists, ensuring that offenders receive comprehensive support. “Inmates will cite all manner of things,” Nxumalo said, adding that structures are in place to safeguard both physical and mental health needs.

As the nation awaits Matlala’s testimony, the emphasis on maintaining security tight conditions reflects both the sensitivity of the allegations and the significance of the inquiry for South Africa’s justice system.