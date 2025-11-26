The head of Parliament’s ad hoc committee on alleged police corruption, Soviet Lekganyane, has reaffirmed that Parly committee chair insists Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala will appear despite legal threats, even as Matlala’s legal representatives attempt to halt his testimony.

Uncertainty arose on Tuesday when Matlala’s lawyers wrote to Lekganyane requesting additional time for preparation, arguing their client was not ready to give evidence. The committee, however, has travelled from Cape Town to Pretoria specifically to hear Matlala’s testimony at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility, where he is being held.

Matlala, who is awaiting trial on an attempted-murder charge, is a central figure in the inquiry. He is expected to answer to allegations that he interfered in operational decisions involving the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). He also faces claims that he paid large sums, reportedly amounting to millions, to senior politicians, including suspended Minister Senzo Mchunu and former Police Minister Bheki Cele, allegedly in exchange for political support.

Committee members are also preparing to question Matlala over a R360-million police tender linked to him. The contract was cancelled after it failed to meet required standards, raising further concerns about irregular procurement within the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Lekganyane said Matlala is scheduled to appear on Wednesday, Thursday and possibly Friday, stressing that these arrangements were made weeks in advance. He declined to comment on the threatened court action from Matlala’s lawyers, directing all legal queries to the committee’s counsel.

Matlala’s legal team argues that his detention in the C-Max unit has negatively affected his health and mental state, issues they also raised during his unsuccessful bail application. They maintain that these conditions warrant a postponement.

Despite this, Lekganyane confirmed late on Tuesday that proceedings will continue. After hearing testimony earlier in the day from SAPS Chief Financial Officer Puleng Dimpano, he said the committee was prepared and fully committed to pressing ahead.

As pressure mounts on Parliament to address long-standing corruption allegations within SAPS, Lekganyane's stance underscores the determination of the inquiry to proceed.