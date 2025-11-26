President Mnangagwa has officially gifted brand-new Mahindra vehicles to musicians Greatman, Chipo Muchegwa, Mitchell (Michelle Madawu), and Tindo Gp, along with entrepreneur Hazel Mandaza and philanthropist Tendai Mazuru. The handover ceremony, held this morning at State House, showcased a significant national gesture of support aimed at empowering citizens living with disabilities.

In a scene marked by celebration and symbolism, the artists and young professionals were seen receiving their vehicles adorned with red bows. Beyond the vehicles themselves, each beneficiary is set to receive 10 wheelchairs for distribution within their respective communities. This addition is intended to extend the impact of the initiative and enable the recipients to make a direct difference in the lives of others facing mobility challenges.

Among those honoured were popular musicians Chipo Muchegwa and Greatman, born Tongai Gwaze, both of whom have inspired many through their artistic achievements. The list also included Hazel Mandaza, a Zimbabwe Youth Council board member, Michelle Madawu, a beautician from Bulawayo, and Tendai Mazuru, founder of the Tendai Mazuru Foundation dedicated to supporting individuals with disabilities and their families.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Mnangagwa emphasized that the empowerment of persons with disabilities remains central to the Second Republic’s inclusive development agenda. He reiterated the Government’s commitment to implementing policies that promote equal participation for every citizen, particularly young people who continue to strive for excellence against challenging odds. The President noted that initiatives like these are critical to empowering citizens and ensuring that no one is left behind in national development.

This latest move demonstrates the administration’s ongoing efforts to build an inclusive society where opportunities are accessible to all, regardless of physical limitations. By placing practical tools directly in the hands of young Zimbabweans with disabilities, the Government aims to enhance independence, expand economic participation, and further entrench a culture of empowering citizens across the nation.