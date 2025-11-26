The latest annual Judiciary Reports, delivered by Chief Justice Mandisa Maya, reveal a marked rise in the number of accused persons requesting psychiatric evaluation in South Africa’s courts. Covering the 2023/2024 and 2024/2025 financial years, the reports highlight systemic pressures within the judiciary as well as emerging trends in mental health, related applications.

Chief Justice Maya noted that the judiciary remains under significant strain, grappling with aging infrastructure, an insufficient number of judges, and increasing caseloads. The inclusion of mental health application metrics in this year’s reports reflects a growing recognition of how efficiently such matters are handled within the high courts.

According to the Judiciary Reports, over 6,600 requests for psychiatric evaluation were lodged during the 2023/2024 financial year. That figure surged to more than 7,900 in 2024/2025, representing an increase of roughly 20%. This upward trend suggests a heightened reliance on mental health assessments as part of the criminal justice process.

The data also reveals notable regional disparities. More than half of all applications were submitted in the Cape Town High Court, which processed and finalised 98% of its cases within the 2024/2025 period. This high completion rate has been cited as a sign of administrative efficiency amid growing demand.

In stark contrast, the Mpumalanga and Limpopo High Courts recorded no applications for psychiatric evaluation during the same period. Judicial analysts suggest that this may point to differences in legal strategies, resource availability, or awareness among legal practitioners across provinces.

Mental health assessments are typically sought to determine an accused person’s fitness to stand trial and their ability to understand proceedings. As requests for psychiatric evaluation continue to rise, the Judiciary Reports indicate that broader questions regarding capacity, consistency, and access to mental health resources will remain central to discussions about the future of South Africa’s justice system.