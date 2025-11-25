Catholic bishops and civil society groups in Zambia are preparing to lead nationwide protests on Friday against the government’s constitutional amendment process, which critics say lacks legitimacy despite a court ruling that declared it unconstitutional.

The Oasis Forum, a coalition of lawyers, churches and women’s groups, has called citizens to march from Freedom Statue to State House in Lusaka to oppose changes the alliance says were rushed without adequate public consultation.

“The Constitution is not a mere legal document; it is the covenant between the state and its people,” Archbishop Ignatius Chama, president of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops, said on Radio Lutanda. “When that covenant is manipulated, when rights are quietly stripped away under the guise of reform, it is not only the duty of citizens it is the conscience of the faithful to rise in peaceful, orderly protest.”

The Constitutional Court ruled on June 27 that the Constitution of Zambia (Amendment) Bill No. 7 of 2025 was unconstitutional, citing a lack of “wide public consultation” as required under Article 79 of the Constitution.

The bill had sought to expand the National Assembly from 156 to 211 elected members, introduce a mixed-member proportional representation system for reserved seats, and revise nomination and electoral procedures.

Despite the ruling, President Hakainde Hichilema’s government established a technical committee to conduct fresh consultations ahead of the 2026 general elections. Opponents say this process mirrors the earlier rejected approach.

On Nov. 10, the Oasis Forum notified police of its intention to march to State House. The coalition has also filed a petition in the Constitutional Court challenging the current consultation process and sent letters to all members of parliament urging them to vote against any resulting legislation.

The government has pushed back against the planned demonstrations. Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said President Hichilema is open to dialogue on issues of national interest, including the ongoing constitutional amendment process.

“We urge the Civil Society Organisations and the Church to engage in dialogue on Bill Seven, rather than mobilising citizens for street protests which could breach national peace,” Mweetwa said.

Home Affairs Minister Jack Mwiimbu said the president had extended an invitation to the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops for formal engagement at State House on the amendment process.

Six Catholic cabinet ministers publicly opposed the planned demonstrations, warning they risked dividing both the nation and the church. Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma said the church should remain a beacon of dialogue rather than a source of division.

The protests have exposed divisions within Zambia’s Christian community. Evangelical Church in Zambia Presiding Bishop Paul Mususu defended aspects of the reforms, saying the amendment process contains progressive provisions and warning that delaying reform would disadvantage rural communities.

However, the Law Association of Zambia has maintained that Bill 7 is a nullity and cannot legally be a basis for any future constitutional reforms. LAZ President Lungisani Zulu urged the government to postpone constitutional reform efforts until after the 2026 elections.

The planned protest is a litmus test for police, given that no public protest against the government has been sanctioned since Hichilema’s election in 2021.

Organisers expect participation from diverse groups, including faith communities, civil society organisations, student unions and labour collectives.