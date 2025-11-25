South Africa’s Parliament will convene at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre this week to hear testimony from incarcerated businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a central figure in investigations into alleged criminal infiltration of the country’s justice system.

The Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal provincial police head Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is scheduled to hear evidence from three key witnesses in Gauteng this week. The decision follows a resolution by the committee intended to ensure the safety and security of all parties involved in the investigation.

Matlala’s testimony is scheduled for November 26-28, with hearings taking place at the Kgoši Mampuru Correctional Centre in Tshwane.

In addition to Matlala, the committee has resolved to hear from the SAPS Chief Financial Officer and the Deputy National Commissioner for Policing, Lt Gen Puleng Dimpane.

The unusual arrangement addresses logistical challenges posed by Matlala’s detention. ANC committee member Xola Nqola, who chairs the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, said transporting Matlala to Cape Town would present significant difficulties.

“We’re not visiting. We’re not visitors. What we are saying is that transporting Mr Matlala from Kgoši Mampuru Correctional Centre to Pollsmoor Correctional Centre to sleep here is going to be a logistical nightmare,” Nqola said.

Matlala, who faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering, is being held at the C-Max prison. He was arrested for allegedly orchestrating a 2023 attack on his former partner, actress Tebogo Thobejane.

The inquiry began on October 7, 2025, following Mkhwanazi’s July 6 press briefing where he revealed allegations of a sophisticated crime syndicate operating within security forces. The KZN police commissioner accused senior officials and politicians of links to what has been dubbed the “Big Five” cartel.

Matlala has been implicated in testimonies before both the Ad Hoc Committee and the parallel Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. He has allegedly been linked to politicians and senior police officers, including suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

A R360-million police contract awarded to Matlala’s company Medicare 24 Tshwane District was recently cancelled after internal audits revealed irregularities. Lieutenant General Molefe Fani, SAPS divisional commissioner of supply chain management, testified last week that the tender should never have been awarded and acknowledged Matlala’s criminal background was never checked before the contract was granted.

Crime expert Chad Thomas told SABC News he expected Matlala’s testimony to confirm allegations made during previous proceedings, adding that Matlala may reveal those above him in criminal syndicates.

“As much as he’s portrayed himself as a very influential person in the underworld, the fact remains that there are a lot bigger fish that sit above Vusi Matlala,” Thomas said.

Parliament’s legal representative Rudzani Mphilo said the facility is adequately equipped for proceedings. “Security protocols will be coordinated closely with correctional services, Gauteng security cluster and police personnel stationed at the facility to ensure smooth proceedings.”

The hearings are open to media.