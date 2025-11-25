Lawyers for incarcerated businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala have requested a postponement of his testimony before a parliamentary committee investigating police corruption, threatening court action if the panel does not respond.

Matlala’s legal team sent a letter on Tuesday requesting the planned proceedings be delayed, citing his lack of preparation. The lawyers are also citing poor prison conditions, concerns over his health and mental capacity.

The letter, seen by Report Focus News, stated that should they not receive a response and written undertaking from committee chairperson Soviet Lekganyane’s office by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, they would proceed with an urgent application to postpone the evidence.

Matlala was set to testify on Nov. 26 at the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Tshwane, where he is incarcerated.

Members of Parliament relocated to the correctional facility this week to hear testimony from Matlala as part of the Ad Hoc Committee investigating allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi involving claims of criminal infiltration, corruption, and political interference in the justice system.

ActionSA’s Dereleen James said they would not accept Matlala’s excuse that he was not prepared.

Matlala was scheduled to appear from Wednesday to Friday. He was to be questioned about the awarding of a R360 million ($20 million) health tender to his company and his alleged possession of information relating to the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team.

Matlala faces charges of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and money laundering related to the 2023 attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend, actress Tebogo Thobejane. The High Court dismissed his bail appeal, finding he poses a flight risk and represents a danger to witnesses and the community.

Matlala has been linked to allegations of corruption and political interference in the country’s criminal justice system. He allegedly made payments to high-ranking officials, including Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

South African Police Service chief financial officer Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane on Tuesday described the tender awarded to Matlala’s company, Medicare24 Tshwane District, as “an embarrassment.”

The committee has almost concluded its list of key witnesses and is awaiting a response from National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza to grant a further extension beyond its Nov. 28 deadline.

Report Focus News could not immediately reach Matlala’s legal representatives or the committee chairperson for comment.