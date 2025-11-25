The City of Johannesburg has confirmed the death of former Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe, who was discovered unresponsive at his home earlier this week. Authorities are investigating the circumstances, as his cause of death has not yet been established.

According to city officials, colleagues said that David Tembe had mentioned feeling unwell on Friday and had opted to work from home. It is understood that this was the last day he was seen alive. Sources with knowledge of the matter told EWN that when he was found on Monday, he was still dressed in the same robe he had worn on Friday, suggesting he may have died shortly after colleagues last had contact with him.

A domestic worker reportedly left his home on Friday afternoon, with David Tembe locking up behind her. When she returned on Monday and was unable to gain entry, she alerted authorities. Emergency services arrived and gained access to the residence, where they found him unresponsive, with his house keys still in his hand.

He was subsequently taken to a state mortuary. His family was formally informed of his death on Tuesday morning.

David Tembe served as JMPD chief from 2017 and later held the position of Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Public Safety between 2021 and 2023. At the time of his death, he was working as a strategic adviser to the current MMC for Public Safety, Mgcini Tshwaku.

City officials have expressed condolences to his family, noting his long career in public service and the prominent role he played in shaping Johannesburg’s safety strategies. Investigations are ongoing, and further details are expected once forensic analysis is complete.