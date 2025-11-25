In India and across parts of the region, air travel was disrupted on Tuesday as a vast plume of volcano ash from Ethiopia drifted across international air corridors. The impact was felt most sharply in the form of flight cancellations, diversions and delays, though officials stressed there was no immediate threat to passenger safety.

Indian aviation authorities confirmed that air traffic controllers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), airlines and global aviation bodies were in “seamless coordination” as the situation developed. They said the priority was ensuring aircraft safety while maintaining as much operational continuity as possible.

Air India reported the most significant disruption, cancelling 13 flights since Monday, several of them on international routes, as its engineering teams carried out precautionary checks on aircraft that had flown near areas affected by volcano ash. Akasa Air also cancelled a number of services to West Asian destinations. Meanwhile, IndiGo diverted flight 6E1433 from Kannur to Abu Dhabi, rerouting it to Ahmedabad after the aircraft encountered the ash cloud on Monday.

The disruption followed a major geological event in Ethiopia, where the Hayli Gubbi volcano in the Afar Rift erupted on Sunday. It was the volcano’s first eruption in more than 10,000 years, sending a dense column of volcano ash up to 45,000 feet into the atmosphere. Strong winds pushed the cloud northeast at speeds up to 120 kmph, entering Indian airspace by Monday evening.

By Tuesday afternoon, the IMD said the volcano ash cloud was moving steadily towards China and was expected to clear Indian skies by late evening. Aviation authorities welcomed the forecast, noting that a reduction in atmospheric ash would ease constraints on flight paths and allow airlines to resume regular operations.

Nevertheless, passenger inconvenience remained widespread. Delhi airport alone recorded seven international cancellations and 12 delays between 1 AM and 6 PM on Tuesday, with airlines adjusting schedules to minimise encounters with lingering volcano ash.

Officials reiterated that despite the operational challenges, there was no cause for public concern. They emphasised that the rerouting and cancellations were precautionary measures designed to protect aircraft engines and maintain the highest safety standards.