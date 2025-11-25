The Democratic Alliance (DA) is confronting one of its most turbulent periods in recent years, with DA turmoil intensifying following the dismissal of Dion George from his post as Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries. George argues that his removal was directly linked to his stance against illicit wildlife trafficking, a claim that has added further friction to an already strained internal landscape.

The situation escalated after reports surfaced alleging that party leader John Steenhuisen misused a DA credit card for personal expenses, including food deliveries. Party officials have confirmed that the matter will be formally investigated, following a complaint submitted by George in his capacity as the DA’s finance committee chair. According to reports, the allegations include repeated use of the party credit card for non-official purposes, sparking renewed debates about accountability and internal governance.

Helen Zille, the DA’s federal chairperson, announced that the Federal Executive has referred the matter to the Federal Legal Commission. A media injunction has been imposed to prevent public commentary from those directly involved while the investigation proceeds. In a statement, the party acknowledged the growing concerns: “The Democratic Alliance’s Federal Executive met last night to discuss a formal response to the continuing public airing of matters relating to a dispute between senior office bearers of the party. In the course of the conflict, numerous allegations have been made.”

Political analyst Dr Piet Croucamp from North-West University views the episode as a culmination of personal power struggles and deeper ideological divisions within the party, particularly involving economic policy and wildlife management. He notes that the DA has historically managed internal disagreements away from the public eye, describing the current exposure as highly uncharacteristic.

“Those things would have been dealt with inside the party,” Croucamp explains. “But when it becomes too personal for even the political party to deal with it, that type of stuff will come out.”

As DA turmoil continues to build, questions remain about the stability of the party’s leadership and its ability to maintain public confidence amid ongoing internal disputes.