AKA’s mother made an emotional appearance at the Durban Magistrates Court on Tuesday, marking her first time attending proceedings since arrests were made in her son’s high-profile murder case. The courtroom atmosphere was notably sombre as Lynn Forbes addressed the prosecution team handling the investigation into the killings of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and celebrity chef Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

Although the case has drawn significant national attention since the fatal shootings in February 2023, Tuesday’s proceedings were particularly significant. Not only did it mark Lynn Forbes’s first public engagement with the legal team, but it also highlighted the progress made since key suspects were extradited. For many following the case, AKA’s mother provided a rare and heartfelt moment within the otherwise tense judicial process.

Brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, both implicated in the murders, made their second court appearance after being extradited from Eswatini the previous week. Their arrival in South Africa and subsequent court dates represent a major step forward in the lengthy investigation, which has involved multiple agencies and cross-border cooperation.

The Ndimande brothers appeared alongside their co-accused, forming a full accused group in the Durban courtroom on Tuesday morning. Their extradition has allowed the prosecution to consolidate the case, enabling investigators to connect evidence gathered both locally and internationally.

During the session, Lynn Forbes took a moment to express deep gratitude to senior prosecutor Advocate Lawrence Gcaba and his dedicated team. Her brief but emotional message resonated throughout the courtroom.

“I really appreciate it,” she said. “I can only imagine all the hours that must go into all of this, and I don’t envy any of you. But thank you, very much appreciated. Thank you.”

Her words were met with quiet acknowledgement from the prosecution, reflecting both the weight of the tragedy and the effort required to bring those responsible to justice. As the case continues, Tuesday’s court appearance underscored the unwavering commitment of prosecutors, and the enduring strength of a mother seeking answers.