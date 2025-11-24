Olivia Yace has stepped down as Miss Universe Africa & Oceania, the Miss Côte d’Ivoire Committee (COMICI) announced in a formal statement on Monday. The Ivorian representative, who finished fourth runner-up in the Miss Universe 2025 pageant, had been named one of the continental queens alongside Julia Ann Cluett of Malta for Europe & Middle East, Zhaona Zena of China for Asia, and Stephany Abasali of Venezuela for the Americas.

COMICI confirmed that it had notified the Miss Universe Organization (MUO) of the decision. “Olivia Yace therefore relinquishes her title of Miss Universe Africa & Oceania, effective immediately,” the statement read. The committee added that she would return her continental sash to ensure complete transparency regarding the withdrawal.

The resignation comes as the Miss Universe 2025 contest continues to face mounting scrutiny. Fátima Bosch of Mexico won the global crown, while the Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo placed third runner-up. In the days since the event, allegations of irregularities and claims of a predetermined outcome have circulated widely online.

Lebanese-French musician Omar Harfouch, who had been announced as a judge, said he resigned two days before the coronation and publicly criticised the result, calling Bosch a “fake Miss Universe.” Harfouch alleged that the process lacked transparency and that commercial interests may have influenced the final decisions. His assertions, however, have not been independently verified.

MUO President Raul Rocha pushed back on Monday, issuing a series of statements on social media. He disputed Harfouch’s account, saying that “no judge resigned” and emphasising that the brief time contestants spend on stage “does not reflect all the qualities” needed to become Miss Universe. MUO has maintained that judging procedures followed established protocols.

Although neither Olivia Yace nor COMICI has linked her resignation directly to the ongoing controversy, the timing has prompted speculation. BBC-style reporting requires emphasising that such connections remain unconfirmed. MUO denies wrongdoing, and supporters of Bosch have continued to defend the outcome.

Observers are now watching for further clarifications from MUO, any additional statements from Harfouch, and whether the organisation releases more detailed documentation of its selection process. The departure of Olivia Yace, one of the most recognisable contestants of the 2025 edition, adds another layer of uncertainty to a pageant already under intense global scrutiny.