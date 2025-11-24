The Israeli military has dismissed several senior officers, including three generals, over failures connected to the October 2023 Hamas assault, the deadliest attack in Israel’s history. The decision, announced Sunday, follows months of internal reviews and growing public pressure for accountability.

The generals removed from their posts previously served as divisional commanders, one of whom had led military intelligence. According to a statement released by the armed forces, they were deemed to bear personal responsibility for the military’s inability to prevent the unprecedented attack launched from the Gaza Strip. All three had already stepped down in the weeks following the incident, including former head of the southern command General Yaron Finkelman.

Disciplinary action was also taken against the heads of the navy and air force, as well as four additional generals and several senior officers. The measures come two weeks after military chief Eyal Zamir called for a comprehensive, systemic investigation into the chain of failures that preceded the attack.

The government, however, has not established a formal state commission of inquiry, despite polling that suggests broad public support for an independent review. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that accountability processes should be addressed only after the Gaza conflict concludes, drawing criticism from both political opponents and former security officials. It remains unclear whether the prime minister himself could face scrutiny over decisions taken prior to the attack.

A recent expert committee report, commissioned by Zamir, highlighted what it described as “long-standing systemic and organizational failures” within the military apparatus. The review cited an intelligence breakdown, despite what it called the presence of “exceptional, high-quality information,” and pointed to flawed decision-making and inadequate force deployment during the night of 7 October.

Defense Minister Israel Katz has instructed the ministry’s comptroller to examine the report and determine whether further inquiries are necessary. Local media have reported renewed tensions between Katz and Zamir over the handling of the war in Gaza.

Meanwhile, violence continued inside Gaza on Monday. The Israeli military said troops shot three militants who had crossed the Yellow Line near Khan Younis, while Palestinian officials reported several deaths and injuries linked to drone and tank fire. Hamas, which accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire terms, confirmed that a senior delegation had been in Cairo for ongoing truce negotiations.