The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is facing renewed public scrutiny after its head, Shamila Batohi, highlighted what she described as signs of questionable conduct in email exchanges involving Johannesburg prosecutions boss Andrew Chauke. Batohi presented these observations during a formal inquiry tasked with determining Chauke’s fitness to remain in office.

The inquiry was initiated following a complaint lodged by Batohi, who has expressed longstanding concerns over prosecutorial decisions made under Chauke’s leadership. At the centre of the investigation are chauke-inquiry-gautengs-top-prosecutor-faces-allegations-of-shielding-high-profile-criminals/">allegations that Chauke may have allowed political considerations to influence decisions in high-profile and sensitive cases. These include the 2012 prosecution of former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johan Booysen and members of his Cato Manor organised crime unit, a case that has since become emblematic of wider concerns around political interference in law-enforcement processes.

During the hearing, the panel requested Batohi to identify clear and direct links between her claims and the evidence she had submitted. In response, Batohi meticulously analysed email correspondence between Chauke and his KwaZulu-Natal counterpart, Advocate Cyril Mlotshwa. She noted multiple instances where the tone, phrasing, and timing of communications raised red flags, suggesting what she termed questionable conduct in how prosecutorial strategies were discussed and potentially influenced.

Batohi emphasised that transparency and independence are critical to maintaining public trust in the NPA. She argued that any hint of questionable conduct, whether in decision-making or internal communication, could undermine the institution’s credibility and its constitutional mandate. The inquiry, she said, represented an essential opportunity to address systemic vulnerabilities and reinforce prosecutorial integrity.

As proceedings continue, the inquiry’s findings are expected to have significant implications not only for Chauke’s future but also for broader efforts to strengthen accountability within the criminal justice system. The panel will continue reviewing documentation and testimonies in the coming weeks before issuing its recommendations.