A Catholic priest in Zambia has called on the opposition Patriotic Front to bury former president Edgar Lungu before selecting new leadership, highlighting tensions as the party prepares for a convention while Lungu’s remains lie unburied five months after his death.

Father Elias Muma of St Mbaaga Kawama Catholic Parish in Kitwe said during a homily on Thursday that African tradition requires burial before succession planning can proceed, according to footage monitored by local broadcaster TV Yatu.

“You cannot have something hanging on us and now people are slowly forgetting about it; it is still there so let us work it out,” Muma said, questioning what tradition the PF was following by campaigning for leadership positions before Lungu’s burial.

Lungu, who led Zambia from 2015 to 2021, died in a Pretoria hospital on June 5 at age 68. His body remains in South Africa amid a legal battle between his family and the Zambian government over funeral arrangements.

South Africa’s Pretoria High Court ruled in August that Lungu’s remains must be repatriated for a state funeral in Lusaka. The family had wanted a private burial in South Africa, citing the late president’s strained relationship with current President Hakainde Hichilema.

The PF, which lost power in 2021, has been embroiled in succession disputes. Acting President Given Lubinda has urged presidential hopefuls to suspend campaigns, stating “my boss is still above earth.” However, multiple candidates have declared bids and paid nomination fees for a convention.

Muma said Lungu was “national property” and not solely PF property, emphasizing the need to close the mourning period through burial before succession discussions.

The party has set a convention date, but internal divisions have erupted. Recent developments include dismissals of senior officials by Lubinda, with 29 members of parliament endorsing Brian Mundubile as their preferred candidate.

Robert Chabinga, who leads a rival PF faction recognized by the Registrar of Societies, has also called for burial before succession, citing Bemba tradition known as “Isambo Lyamfwa.”

Family lawyer Makebi Zulu, who has represented the Lungu family in court proceedings, has entered the presidential race.

The burial dispute has included allegations of poisoning, which activists have asked South African police to investigate. Police have not commented on the allegations.