South Africa’s uMkhonto weSizwe Party rejected the G20 Leaders’ Declaration on Saturday, denouncing the document as neocolonial despite its focus on African development priorities.

The left-wing populist party, which serves as South Africa’s official opposition, issued a statement calling the 122-point declaration adopted at the Johannesburg summit a continuation of global power imbalances that undermine African sovereignty.

The G20 declaration, adopted Nov 22 at the first summit held on African soil, emphasizes debt sustainability for low-income countries, just energy transitions and harnessing critical minerals for inclusive growth. The document invokes the African philosophy of Ubuntu, which emphasizes interconnectedness and community.

MK Party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said in a media statement the declaration represents entrenchment of global hegemonies rather than African liberation. “The G20’s appropriation of Ubuntu is philosophical theft,” the statement said. “Ubuntu cannot coexist with a global financial architecture that continues to exploit African nations.”

The party criticized several declaration elements, including the voluntary Critical Minerals Framework, saying it becomes a de facto governance instrument for African mineral policies while remaining non-binding for G20 states. The declaration supports increased exploration of critical minerals in developing countries, stating resources should drive value-addition rather than raw material exports.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, whose African National Congress governs in coalition with other parties, defended the declaration as advancing Africa’s development priorities. His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said the document’s adoption sends an important signal that multilateralism delivers results.

The G20 declaration was adopted despite a boycott by United States President Donald Trump, who cited discredited claims about South Africa’s treatment of white minorities. Chinese leader Xi Jinping also skipped the summit, sending Premier Li Qiang in his place.

The declaration commits G20 members to strengthening the Common Framework for debt treatments and supports creation of a 25th chair at the International Monetary Fund Executive Board to enhance Sub-Saharan African representation. It acknowledges over 600 million Africans lack electricity access and calls for scaling up climate finance from billions to trillions.

MK Party, founded in December 2023 and led by former president Jacob Zuma, won 14.6 percent of votes in South Africa’s May 2024 election. The party campaigns for land expropriation without compensation and nationalization of mineral resources.

The party statement said when it takes power, it will reject IMF-World Bank conditionalities, establish state-led mineral beneficiation and reclaim energy sovereignty. “South Africa must not be a junior partner in global forums, but a leader in the struggle against global inequality, resource exploitation and neocolonialism,” the statement said.

The G20 summit continues through Nov 23, with South Africa set to hand the rotating presidency to the United States on Nov 30.