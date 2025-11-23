Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube has opened a criminal case against her half-sister and two others, accusing them of human trafficking and fraud relating to 17 South African men trapped fighting for Russian forces in Ukraine.

Zuma-Mncube, the eldest daughter of former President Jacob Zuma, filed charges on Friday evening at Sandton Police Station against Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, Siphokazi Xuma and Blessing Khoza, according to a statement released by Zuma-Mncube.

The case involves 17 South African men, including eight members of Zuma-Mncube’s own family, who are trapped in the Donbas region of Ukraine, a war zone largely under Russian control.

“These men were lured to Russia under false pretences and handed to a Russian mercenary group to fight in the Ukraine war without their knowledge or consent,” Zuma-Mncube said in the statement.

Zuma-Mncube alleges the three individuals violated the Prevention and Combating of Trafficking in Persons Act, the Regulation of Foreign Military Assistance Act and common law fraud provisions.

The men, aged between 20 and 39, departed for Russia in July after being promised bodyguard training to work for the uMkhonto weSizwe Party, according to relatives and WhatsApp messages reviewed by Bloomberg and local media. Sixteen are from KwaZulu-Natal province and one from the Eastern Cape.

Instead, they signed military contracts written entirely in Russian and were deployed to combat zones in Ukraine, where they lost contact with families in August, relatives said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered an investigation on Nov. 6 after receiving distress calls from the men requesting help to return home.

“President Ramaphosa and the South African government strongly condemn the exploitation of young vulnerable people by individuals working with foreign military entities,” his office said in a statement.

Under South African law, citizens are prohibited from providing military assistance to foreign governments or participating in foreign armies without government authorization.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, a member of parliament for the MK Party, is currently on trial in Durban High Court on separate charges of incitement to commit terrorism and public violence related to the July 2021 unrest that killed more than 300 people. She has pleaded not guilty to those charges.

Questions sent to Zuma-Sambudla, Xuma and Khoza went unanswered. Reuters could not independently verify all allegations.

Russia has faced accusations from India, Nepal, Kenya and other developing nations of recruiting their citizens to fight in Ukraine under false pretenses, often promising lucrative employment contracts that prove deceptive.

The South African government said it is working through diplomatic channels to secure the men’s return. Russia’s embassy in South Africa and Ukraine’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“I urge the South African government to expedite all diplomatic efforts to secure the immediate and safe return of our citizens,” Zuma-Mncube said, adding a warning to South Africans about opportunities involving travel to conflict zones.