Two construction workers were killed on Saturday after a truck lost control and struck them on South Africa’s N3 highway near the Marianhill Toll Plaza in KwaZulu-Natal province, emergency services said.

The truck collided with the workers on the roadside before veering down an embankment around 11 a.m. local time on the N3 Durban-bound section, according to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson.

“Paramedics assessed the two workers, both men believed to be in their twenties,” Jamieson said. “Both had sustained major injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for them. They were declared deceased on the scene.”

The truck driver sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, Jamieson said.

The Road Traffic Inspectorate confirmed the crash occurred before the Marianhill Toll Plaza, a section of highway known for multiple serious accidents over the years.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. The cause of the crash remains unknown at this stage.

The N3 is a major highway connecting Durban with Johannesburg and handles significant commercial truck traffic between South Africa’s largest port and industrial centers.