Group of 20 leaders meeting in South Africa adopted a declaration addressing climate change and African development on Saturday despite United States opposition, with the document approved at the summit’s opening rather than its traditional conclusion.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa departed from G20 protocol by asking leaders to adopt the declaration at the start of the two-day Johannesburg summit, the first G20 gathering held on the African continent. The move came after year-long negotiations among member nations’ representatives.

“There has been overwhelming consensus and agreement that one of the other tasks we should undertake right at the beginning is to adopt our declaration,” Ramaphosa said in opening remarks, portions of which were accidentally broadcast when cameras were meant to be off.

The declaration emphasizes climate change impacts on developing nations, debt relief for poor countries and reforms to the United Nations Security Council to increase African representation. The document was drafted without US involvement after President Donald Trump boycotted the summit over widely discredited claims that South Africa persecutes its white minority.

Argentina attended through Foreign Minister Pablo Quirno but did not endorse the declaration, according to officials. Argentine President Javier Milei joined Trump’s boycott in solidarity with the US position.

“Multilateralism is the biggest winner today. Global cooperation is the biggest winner today,” said Vincent Magwenya, South Africa’s presidency spokesperson. “Obviously for South Africa it is an enormous success that we have managed to secure agreement from all countries barring the US.”

The declaration commits G20 members to strengthening debt treatment frameworks for developing economies and scaling up renewable energy financing. It also calls for expanded UN Security Council representation for underrepresented regions including Africa, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Trump administration officials had pressured South Africa not to issue a leaders’ declaration, preferring a weaker chairman’s statement. A White House official called South Africa’s decision to proceed “shameful.”

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said the declaration would be “revolutionary” for the African continent. “This G20 is not about the US. It is about all 21 members of the G20,” Lamola told broadcaster SABC.

The document stresses that climate-related disasters disproportionately affect vulnerable populations and that high debt levels obstruct inclusive growth in many developing economies. It promotes ambitious renewable energy targets and acknowledges the need for critical minerals to drive development rather than serve only as raw material exports.

South Africa holds the G20 presidency until Nov 30, when it transfers to the US. Ramaphosa said he would hand over to an “empty chair” if necessary, rejecting a US offer to send a junior embassy official to accept the ceremonial transfer.

French President Emmanuel Macron said he regretted Trump’s absence but added it “should not block us.” About 42 countries and organizations attended the summit at Johannesburg’s Nasrec Expo Centre.

China’s President Xi Jinping and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin did not attend but sent representatives. Chinese Premier Li Qiang represented Beijing while Putin cannot travel to South Africa due to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant.

The summit operates under South Africa’s theme of “Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability” and concludes Sunday with sessions on sustainable economic growth and artificial intelligence governance.