Police have announced a significant development in the ongoing investigation into the Tembisa murder of a primary school principal and a clerk, confirming the arrest of a second suspect. The double murder, which took place earlier this week, has shaken the Inxiweni Primary School community and raised new concerns about safety in local education institutions.

According to authorities, the victims were shot on the school premises at around 5pm while preparing for an afternoon meeting. The brutal nature of the attack prompted an intensive police operation, which led to the first arrest, a 26-year-old woman earlier in the week. Police have now confirmed that a 35-year-old man has also been taken into custody in connection with the Tembisa murder case.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi stated that the man was apprehended in the early hours of Friday morning. He is expected to appear before the Tembisa Magistrates Court on Monday, 24 November 2025, where he will face two counts of murder. Nevhuhulwi added that investigations remain ongoing as officers work to uncover the full circumstances surrounding the incident and the exact roles of those involved.

Local residents and school staff have expressed shock at the killings, with many calling for stronger security measures in and around school facilities. Community members held a small vigil outside the school gates, honouring the principal and clerk who were described as “dedicated public servants committed to the wellbeing of learners.”

As police continue their investigation, they are urging anyone with information related to the Tembisa murder to come forward. Officials emphasise that further arrests have not been ruled out as detectives examine evidence, interview witnesses, and explore potential motives.

The tragedy has highlighted persistent concerns about violence affecting educational environments. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensuring justice is served and preventing future incidents of this nature.