As South Africa hosts heads of state and senior officials for the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, civic movement Operation Dudula says it will stage a peaceful demonstration near the Nasrec Expo Centre this weekend. The group hopes the international gathering will draw attention to what it describes as the country’s long-standing challenges linked to illegal immigration, unemployment and strained public services.

The organisation’s leadership says the protest is intended to highlight concerns they believe have not been adequately addressed by the government. Operation Dudula President Zandile Dabula summit-over-illegal-immigration/">told local media the group would not interfere with the summit’s proceedings. “The only reason we are going there is that we need the attention of the President and we would not want to disrupt any proceedings,” she said. Dabula added that tensions often arise between communities and law-enforcement officials when demonstrations are managed poorly.

Operation Dudula has, in recent years, gained prominence for its campaigns calling for stricter immigration enforcement. Critics, including human-rights organisations, argue that its messaging risks inflaming social tensions and unfairly blaming foreign nationals for broader economic and governance issues. The group rejects claims of xenophobia, insisting it is advocating for communities that feel marginalised.

Dabula said many South Africans continue to struggle to find work and access reliable public services, and that concerns about safety remain high. She argued that addressing illegal immigration must form part of national and international conversations on economic stability. “We really want this topic of immigration to be part of engagements, and other leaders can help South Africa because it looks like the president of this country is battling with the issue of immigration,” she said.

Government officials have previously acknowledged weaknesses in border management and the asylum-processing system but maintain that migration policy must be balanced, lawful and respectful of human rights. Analysts note that while immigration does place pressure on certain sectors, South Africa’s unemployment and service-delivery problems stem from a range of factors, including slow economic growth, infrastructure failures and corruption.

The G20 Summit is expected to focus on global economic recovery, climate resilience and international cooperation. While immigration is not a central agenda item, observers say civil-society groups often use large multilateral gatherings to express domestic concerns. Security officials have indicated that peaceful demonstrations will be permitted around designated areas, provided they do not interfere with summit operations.

Operation Dudula says its members will aim to remain within the approved protest routes around the Nasrec precinct. The group emphasised that the demonstration is intended to draw attention to their demand for clearer national strategies on illegal immigration, rather than to disrupt the G20 Summit itself.