A storm of allegations has engulfed the 74th Miss Universe pageant after one judge resigned and others reportedly withdrew, alleging a lack of transparency and a pre-selected outcome. The contest, which crowned Fátima Bosch of Mexico on 21 November 2025, has been followed by public claims from former judge Omar Harfouch that an unofficial committee had predetermined finalists and that commercial ties influenced the final result.

Harfouch, a Lebanese-French composer who stepped down days before the final, said on social media that he had been told Miss Mexico would win and that he had been approached in Dubai by pageant leaders who, he alleged, urged him to vote for Bosch because it would be “good for our business.” He also claimed to have evidence to be shown in a future documentary. Those are Harfouch’s allegations; they have not been independently verified.

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) has pushed back. In a formal clarification it described Harfouch’s characterisation of events as incorrect, reiterated that official judging followed established MUO protocols, and said no “impromptu jury” had been authorised to select finalists. The organization also said Harfouch had been informed he may not use MUO branding after his public posts.

Other judges have been reported to have withdrawn or to have given up their roles around the same time. Coverage names at least two judges who did not participate in the final stages; outlets report a mix of stated “personal reasons” and protest-style resignations. MUO has denied that those departures affected the integrity of the competitive process.

The pageant night itself was tense. Bosch’s victory followed a widely shared altercation earlier in the month with a national director and a walkout by several contestants in solidarity, incidents that gave the result an especially charged context. Bosch and supporters celebrated the win while critics and commentators called for a fuller accounting of how finalists were selected.

At present there is a clear gap between Harfouch’s public accusations, including his claim of business links between MUO leadership and the winner’s family, and independently verifiable evidence. Responsible reporting requires that such serious allegations be treated as claims until corroborated; MUO denies wrongdoing and the winner, Fátima Bosch, has been publicly celebrated by supporters and some public figures. Journalists and observers are calling for documentation of the judging procedures and for the organisation to release full details of the selection process to restore public confidence.