The African National Congress Youth League suspended its president, Collen Malatji, on Wednesday following internal tensions over preparations for the organisation’s national congress next month.

Secretary-general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle signed a letter stating the Youth League’s National Executive Committee decided to immediately suspend Malatji pending an investigation, according to the document seen by Report Focus News.

The suspension stems from allegations that Malatji unilaterally convened a parallel meeting and excluded Ngudle and treasurer-general Zwelo Masilela from preparations for the 27th National Congress scheduled for Dec. 14-17 in Polokwane, Limpopo province.

“The president unilaterally convened a parallel meeting of the ANCYL and misled all our structures in terms of the role of the president,” Ngudle said in the letter. “Furthermore, the president facilitated the exclusion of the secretary general and the treasury general in preparations for the 27th National Congress.”

The letter also stated that Malatji deliberately undermined Youth League policies and weakened its fighting capacity. During the suspension period, he is barred from representing the organization on any platform.

Malatji, 32, was elected unopposed as Youth League president in July 2023. He had been expected to run for a second term at next month’s congress, while Ngudle and Masilela will be outside the organization’s age limit of 35.

Report Focus News could not immediately reach Malatji or Youth League spokesperson Zama Khanyase for comment.

The Youth League leadership is scheduled to meet with ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, sources familiar with the matter said. The suspension has drawn comparisons to 2021, when then-ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule suspended President Cyril Ramaphosa during internal party disputes.

The Youth League, historically influential within the ANC, has faced organizational challenges in recent years. The upcoming congress follows the ANC’s loss of its parliamentary majority in May 2024 elections, when the party secured 40.18% of votes.

The ANC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.