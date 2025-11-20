South African President Cyril Ramaphosa used the platform of the G20 Social Summit in Boksburg to issue a pointed message to the United States, arguing that no global power has the right to summit-20251119-0926">silence or intimidate others. Emphasising that “We are all equal”, Ramaphosa said nations large and small should be treated with dignity within the international system.

The comments follow tensions surrounding the upcoming G20 leaders’ summit, which the incoming G20 host has opted to boycott. The US government has also warned South Africa against adopting a consensus declaration that does not reflect American positions, raising diplomatic pressure ahead of the weekend’s engagements.

Receiving the declaration from civil society groups participating in the second-ever G20 Social Summit, Ramaphosa highlighted how crucial grassroots and community voices are for shaping global policy. He said that despite geopolitical instability and major global shifts, inequality must remain at the forefront of the G20 agenda. According to the president, the inputs from civil organisations offer a moral compass that can guide leaders as they prepare to chart a path forward.

Ramaphosa, adapting a phrase often used by former US President Donald Trump in reference to South Africa, insisted that the country is demonstrating genuine global solidarity and cooperation. “Beautiful things are happening in South Africa,” he said, urging the world to take note of how inclusive dialogue can shape fairer international outcomes.

With the G20 representing around two-thirds of the world’s population, Ramaphosa argued that decision-making should not be dominated by military strength, economic might, or geographic advantage. “It cannot be that a country’s geographical location or income level or army determines who has a voice, and who is spoken down to,” he said. This, he added, is why “We are all equal” must serve as a foundational principle in global governance.

Although the social summit may not appear on next year’s G20 programme, Ramaphosa believes the grouping has already established itself as an essential guide for the broader bloc. By reinforcing the idea that We are all equal, he positioned South Africa as a vocal advocate for a more balanced and respectful international order.