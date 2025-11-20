The United States has shifted its position and now wants to attend the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg this weekend, according to sources, reversing President Donald Trump’s earlier announcement of a complete boycott of the gathering.

South African public broadcaster SABC News reported Wednesday that sources confirmed the US change of stance, though it remains unclear who will represent Washington at the summit scheduled for Nov. 22-23. Report Focus News could not immediately obtain independent confirmation from US officials.

Trump announced Nov. 8 that no US government official would attend the summit, citing what he described as persecution of white Afrikaners in South Africa. Vice President JD Vance, who had been expected to represent the US, was also not planning to attend following Trump’s boycott declaration.

The reported reversal comes just two days before the first G20 summit to be held on African soil begins at the Nasrec Expo Centre. The US is scheduled to assume the G20 presidency from South Africa on Dec. 1.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has repeatedly rejected Trump’s claims about Afrikaners, calling the allegations “completely false.” South African officials, including International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola, said this week the summit would proceed with or without US participation.

The potential US attendance would ease concerns about the legitimacy of any leaders’ declaration issued at the summit’s conclusion. Washington had previously warned South Africa against issuing a consensus declaration without US participation, according to diplomatic communications reported by Bloomberg.

Forty-two countries are expected to attend the summit, with notable absences including Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will be represented by Premier Li Qiang, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who cannot attend due to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant. Argentine President Javier Milei also joined the US boycott.

The G20 comprises 19 countries plus the European Union and African Union, representing about 85% of global GDP and two-thirds of the world’s population. South Africa has used its presidency to prioritize issues affecting developing nations, including climate financing, debt relief and inequality reduction.

Trump imposed a 30% tariff on South African goods in August and signed an executive order allowing white Afrikaners to claim refugee status in the United States. His administration has also suspended US aid to South Africa and expelled the South African ambassador from Washington.

The US State Department and White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the reported change in position.