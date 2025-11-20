South Africa has reinstated the head of its Crime Intelligence division despite ongoing fraud and corruption charges, a move that has sparked concern among critics over accountability and witness protection.
Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo returned to his post as Crime Intelligence chief on Thursday after an internal police investigation cleared him of misconduct, senior police officials told local media. Four other senior officers facing similar charges are also expected to be reinstated.
Khumalo and six colleagues were arrested in June by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption in connection with the alleged irregular appointment of Dineo Mokwele, a 30-year-old civilian with no policing experience, to a brigadier position in Crime Intelligence’s Technical Support Services division.
The officers were each granted bail of 10,000 rand ($550) with conditions prohibiting them from entering any Crime Intelligence premises nationwide or contacting witnesses. Those conditions remain in force despite Khumalo’s reinstatement.
National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola has publicly supported Khumalo’s return to duty. In court documents filed in September, Masemola said an internal investigation concluded in August found no evidence of misconduct or breach of police disciplinary regulations.
“The skillset and expertise of the applicants are critical for combating sophisticated organised crime,” Masemola said in an affidavit, arguing that their absence prejudiced the police service’s ability to fight crime.
Crime Intelligence heads from all nine provinces were informed of Khumalo’s imminent return at a meeting on Wednesday, according to South African media reports.
Prosecutors have opposed attempts to relax the bail conditions, telling courts that witnesses within Crime Intelligence have reported intimidation and attempted influence since the officers were granted bail. “This type of conduct only commenced after the accused were arrested and granted bail,” prosecutors said in court filings.
Khumalo has testified at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry investigating police corruption, warning that organised crime cartels have deeply infiltrated the police service.
The Crime Intelligence division has been plagued by scandal for years, with allegations of misuse of funds, irregular procurements and internal factional battles.
The criminal case against Khumalo and his co-accused continues, with prosecutors saying investigations remain ongoing.