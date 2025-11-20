In the ongoing Parly police inquiry, tensions escalated on Wednesday night after Members of Parliament called for urgent action against forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan. Their demand follows an alleged threatening message sent to Cedric Nkabinde, chief of staff to Minister Senzo Mchunu, while he was testifying before the Ad Hoc committee established to examine allegations of widespread police corruption.

The incident unfolded when Nkabinde informed the committee that he had received a hostile text message from O’Sullivan shortly after his testimony implicated the investigator in claims of interference within top law enforcement structures. mcbride/">According to Nkabinde, the message accused him of dishonesty and warned that he would “spend some years in prison,” further alleging he had been bribed by senior police officials Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Jan Mabula. The committee listened attentively as Nkabinde read the message aloud, visibly prompting frustration among several MPs.

Committee member Xola Nqola of the African National Congress expressed strong concern about the impact such actions could have on witness participation in the Parly police inquiry. He emphasised that Parliament carries a constitutional responsibility to safeguard individuals who come forward with testimony, particularly in investigations dealing with alleged police misconduct and institutional manipulation. Nqola insisted that any form of intimidation, direct or indirect, should not be tolerated, warning that allowing it to go unchecked could undermine both the inquiry’s credibility and its outcomes.

Other MPs echoed these sentiments, with calls for Parliament’s legal services to review the issue as a matter of urgency and to summon O’Sullivan before the committee. Some members noted that ensuring a safe environment for witnesses is crucial for maintaining the integrity of the Parly police inquiry, especially given the serious nature of the allegations under investigation.

The committee is expected to deliberate further on potential steps, which may include legal or procedural action, as it continues its efforts to uncover the extent of alleged police corruption and interference in South Africa’s law enforcement agencies.