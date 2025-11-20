Police have launched an investigation after a man’s body was discovered in a wheelie bin in Lotus River on Thursday morning. The discovery was made shortly after 07:00 on Stephen Road, prompting a swift response from local authorities. Officers cordoned off the scene while forensic teams carried out preliminary examinations.

According to police, the victim has not yet been identified, and details surrounding his death remain unclear. Residents in the area reported seeing police activity early in the morning, though many stated they were unaware of any disturbance before officials arrived. The discovery has left the community unsettled, with some expressing concern about ongoing safety issues in parts of Lotus River.

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg confirmed that the matter is being treated as a serious investigation. “The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation and no arrests have been made,” Twigg said. He added that officers are working to establish both the identity of the victim and the sequence of events leading to the discovery.

Authorities have appealed to the public for assistance. “Anyone with any information about this incident can contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the mobile application MySAPS anonymously,” Twigg said. Police emphasise that community cooperation is essential in helping to solve cases of this nature, particularly when early leads are limited.

Residents in Lotus River say they hope the investigation will provide clarity and accountability. While violent crime remains a concern in the broader Cape Flats region, police have urged people not to speculate and instead rely on verified information as the investigation progresses.

Officials say further details will be released once the victim is identified and more evidence is gathered. In the meantime, police continue to follow all available leads as they work to determine what happened and who may be responsible.