Eswatini confirms it received about R90 million from the United States government in exchange for accepting up to 160 migrants deported from American detention facilities. The disclosure has triggered significant public debate in the southern African kingdom, where concerns are mounting over transparency, human rights implications, and the broader political motives behind the agreement.

According to government officials, the funds have been allocated to the national disaster management agency. However, officials have declined to specify how the money will be used or what role the agency will play in managing the incoming migrants. Crystal Orderson of The Africa Report notes that the absence of concrete details has deepened suspicions among civil society groups and community organisations. This lack of clarity, she says, has pushed activists to initiate legal proceedings aimed at compelling the government to release full information on the arrangement.

Human Rights Watch reports that Eswatini has agreed to receive migrants whom US authorities have labelled “depraved monsters,” including individuals convicted of violent crimes. The organisation argues that the transfer raises serious ethical and legal questions about the practice of relocating high-risk individuals to countries with limited resources for rehabilitation or secure oversight.

Critics of the deal contend that the United States is increasingly using smaller African nations as “dumping grounds” for deportees it no longer wants to detain. Some regional analysts warn that such arrangements may place added strain on local infrastructure and compromise domestic security.

Orderson explains that many African governments are navigating severe financial pressures, leading them to accept deals that may carry troubling human rights consequences. “Each African country has decided that they’re going to do what they need to do to keep the lights on,” she says, highlighting a regional trend in which economic constraints overshadow concerns about long-term stability.

As public scrutiny intensifies, Eswatini confirms the agreement but continues to face growing calls for full transparency and a clear plan to manage the risks associated with receiving the deported migrants.