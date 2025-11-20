Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri said his church membership in South Africa has surged to more than 2 million registered members since he fled the country while on bail in 2020, he told broadcaster eNCA in an interview from Malawi.

Bushiri, founder of the Jesus Nation Church, formerly known as the Enlightened Christian Gathering, said the congregation had “multiplied five times more” since his departure from South Africa in November 2020.

“Our church actually grew five times more than when I was in South Africa. Our church grew bigger,” Bushiri said in the interview conducted in Lilongwe.

Reuters could not independently verify the membership figures claimed by Bushiri, known to his followers as Major One.

Bushiri and his wife Mary fled South Africa days after receiving 200,000 rand ($10,600) bail each on fraud and money-laundering charges involving 102 million rand. Their departure strained diplomatic relations between Pretoria and Lilongwe as South Africa pursued extradition.

The Malawi High Court dismissed South Africa’s extradition request in late October, ruling the proceedings were flawed and relied on improperly authenticated documents and hearsay evidence, according to court documents.

Justice Mzonde Mvula found the extradition process violated the couple’s constitutional right to a fair hearing and failed to address concerns about their safety if returned to South Africa.

Bushiri said the church now operates branches in Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban and Cape Town, with congregants continuing to travel between South Africa and Malawi to attend his services.

South African Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi said the government is reviewing the Malawi court ruling to determine next legal steps.

“South Africa remains steadfast in pursuing all available legal avenues to ensure that justice is ultimately served,” the Justice Ministry said in a statement.

The Jesus Nation Church, one of southern Africa’s largest charismatic movements, previously filled stadiums in Gauteng province with tens of thousands of worshippers before Bushiri’s 2020 departure.

Despite his legal troubles and self-imposed exile, large numbers of followers continue to regard Bushiri as a prophet, with satellite branches operating across multiple countries.