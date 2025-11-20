In a recently circulated pre-recorded video posted on his Facebook account, activist and commentator Acie Matumanje Lumumba delivered a sharply critical assessment of Pokello, the Zimbabwean socialite and business figure. His remarks have ignited discussion about the role of public personalities in national politics and the standards of accountability expected from them.

In the video, Lumumba alleged that Pokello has not contributed meaningfully to the ruling party’s public engagement efforts. He framed his views as a comparison with other high-profile individuals he claims have, in his view, helped boost the party’s visibility. Lumumba’s comments, however, were highly personalised, and observers note that his language reflects his own political perspective rather than independently verified facts.

Lumumba further referenced past public controversies involving Pokello, including her previous marriage to Nigerian tailor Elikem Kumordzie. He alleged that the relationship was short-lived due to financial incompatibilities, though such claims remain unverified and should be taken as personal opinion rather than established fact. He also drew parallels between Pokello and former First Lady Grace Mugabe, a comparison that analysts say appears intended to highlight perceptions of extravagance rather than provide substantiated evidence.

In the same video, Lumumba criticised what he described as luxury travel, designer goods and social activities undertaken by Pokello, alleging these were linked to public funds. No independent confirmation has been provided to support these claims, and neither Pokello nor government representatives have publicly responded at the time of writing.

Media analysts emphasise that such online confrontations reflect a broader trend in Zimbabwean political discourse, where social media has become a battleground for competing narratives. They stress the importance of distinguishing between commentary, allegation and verified reporting, particularly when public reputations are involved.