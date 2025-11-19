The University of KwaZulu-Natal clarified Tuesday that violence monitor Mary de Haas holds no employment or professorial position at the institution, following her contentious testimony before a parliamentary committee investigating police corruption allegations.

De Haas, who appeared before Parliament’s ad hoc committee Monday, is not an employee and is not a professor at UKZN, the university said in a statement. She holds only an honorary research fellow title in the School of Law with no teaching or employment duties.

The clarification comes after multiple media outlets and parliamentary documents referred to de Haas as “Professor” following her appearance at the committee investigating claims by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi about a criminal syndicate infiltrating law enforcement.

“For clarity, Ms de Haas is not an employee of the University and is not a professor at UKZN,” the statement said. “She retired from the then University of Natal in 2002, where she served as a Senior Lecturer and Programme Director in Social Anthropology.”

The University of Natal merged with the University of Durban-Westville in 2004 to form UKZN.

During her testimony Monday, de Haas faced intense scrutiny from lawmakers who accused her of providing hearsay evidence and refusing to name sources. She defended her decision to request the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team, which suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu ordered dissolved in late 2024.

“Her current association with UKZN is limited to the title of Honorary Research Fellow in the School of Law,” the university said. “This is an honorary position and does not involve employment or teaching responsibilities.”

Mkhwanazi previously questioned de Haas’s research credentials, telling the committee he was “disappointed” in what he described as her academic approach.

“I am beginning to question the institution that she works for,” Mkhwanazi said in earlier testimony.

De Haas conducts independent research on violent crime and policing in KwaZulu-Natal and collaborates with the Navi Pillay Research Group. Her work is separate from the university, according to the statement.

UKZN said it would not comment on evidence presented before the ad hoc committee.

The committee is investigating allegations that a syndicate known as the “big five” has infiltrated South African security forces.