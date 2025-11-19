Cedric Nkabinde returns to parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating police corruption on Tuesday after lawmakers rejected his testimony last week over inconsistencies in his sworn statement and oral evidence.

Nkabinde, chief of staff to suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, admitted to “thumb-sucking” dates regarding meetings between Mchunu and businessman Brown Mogotsi, prompting members of parliament to halt his Nov. 13 hearing and demand corrected testimony.

Evidence leader Norman Arendse told the committee late Monday that Nkabinde submitted a supplementary statement that differs from his original submission .

The committee gave Nkabinde 10 days to amend his statement after lawmakers noted discrepancies between his written affidavit and oral testimony .

The dates in question related to when Nkabinde first made contact with Mogotsi and Mchunu’s travel dates after becoming police minister . Nkabinde had told the committee he could not verify specific dates because police had confiscated his electronic devices during a raid on his home.

During last week’s hearing, Nkabinde disclosed his close relationship with KwaZulu-Natal provincial police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, describing a “boys trip” to visit Mchunu .

The Economic Freedom Fighters and uMkhonto weSizwe Party opened perjury cases against Nkabinde at Cape Town Central police station following his testimony . EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo said the party registered the case as CAS 736/11/2025.

Committee chairperson Molapi Lekganyane told Nkabinde he showed no demonstrable intention to be truthful and questioned why he did not verify dates with the police ministry before testifying .

Nkabinde’s appearance follows Monday’s testimony by KwaZulu-Natal crime activist Mary De Haas, who faced questioning about letters she wrote to Mchunu calling for the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team.

The committee will hear from Deputy National Commissioner Tebello Mosikili on Wednesday and police head of procurement General Molefe Fani on Thursday .

The committee’s mandate expires Nov. 28, and lawmakers have requested an extension from National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza .

The ad hoc committee is investigating allegations made by Mkhwanazi in July about corruption, political interference and criminal syndicate infiltration in South Africa’s police service.